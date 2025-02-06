'Buyouts & Blueprints'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The U.S. trade deficit widened to $98.4 billion in December as imports rose by 3.5% to a record-high $364.9 billion.
About $813.55 million was paid to ransomware attackers in 2024, a 35% decrease from 2023’s record-setting $1.25 billion.
The CIA has offered buyouts to its entire workforce.
Thank you for subscribing. Know so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.