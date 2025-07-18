'Premium Hikes'
What You Need To Know
You received this week’s Trial Balloon this morning. Today’s episode: ‘Let’s Go There’: The Epstein scandal is the first one that's stuck to Trump. And Zohran Mamdani can teach the establishment a few things.
Our Newsletter audio read (powered by Eleven Labs) is getting updated based on listener feedback and will return.
Don’t forget: You can add “Chris…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.