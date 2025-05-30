'Sugar Coating'
What You Need To Know
You received this week’s Trial Balloon this morning at 6:30 am. Today’s episode: ‘A Lot Unhappens, Too’: Trump is actually losing more than he's winning. And we're not sure anyone is going to miss Elon Musk.
Our Newsletter audio read (powered by Eleven Labs) is getting updated based on listener feedback and will return.
Don’t forget: You can add “Chris …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.