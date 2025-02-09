I wanted to share updates on new features I’m adding to Chris Riback’s Newsletter:

Update #1

This newsletter’s tagline is “What You Need To Know.” As many of you know, I also produce two podcasts that deliver “What You Need To Hear”:

Chris Riback’s Conversations : A free podcast that explores today’s most compelling ideas, trends, and news.

Trial Balloon: A weekly podcast on politics with Political Wire’s Taegan Goddard (available only to paid subscribers of this Newsletter or PW).

Previously, listeners had to go to multiple places to access this content. I am now bringing all of these into my Newsletter bundle — and you can add them to your favorite podcast app here:

Add to your podcast app

Update #2

I am going to experiment with audio reads of the daily Newsletter — which you will be able to add to your podcast player of choice.

Chris Riback’s Newsletter (audio version): Audio reads of the daily Newsletter

With this feature, you now can listen to the daily Newsletter when you get dressed, commute, walk your dog, exercise… whenever you listen to podcasts! Please let me know what you think.

How To Listen

You can add each of these audio features to your favorite podcast app — they will automatically appear once published. Again, the three audio features are:

In fact, later today a new Chris Riback’s Conversations will be posted — a conversation with Dr. Ariel Ekblaw, one of the most extraordinary people you will come across.

Dr. Ekblaw is a space architect, scientist, and entrepreneur whose groundbreaking work blends bold engineering with a deep focus on human experience... and a touch of philosophy thrown in.

So add these podcasts to you podcast app now… and thank you for subscribing to my newsletter!