Trial Balloon: After the Shutdown

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: After the Shutdown0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:59-22:59Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: After the ShutdownWhat You Need To HearNov 14, 2025∙ PaidShareWas the government shutdown really worth it?Links we discussed:Democrats Get NothingWho Won the Shutdown?Voters Crave Action. Democrats Should Listen.Democrats Could Face Their Own Tea Party MomentPolitical KryptoniteSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inTrial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: The Harder They FallNov 7Trial Balloon: Good SportsmanshipOct 31Trial Balloon: Due ProcessOct 24Trial Balloon: Power GrabOct 17Trial Balloon: What Are Democrats Supposed to Do?Oct 10Trial Balloon: Shutdown ShowdownOct 3Trial Balloon: Jumping the SharkSep 26