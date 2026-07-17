Trial Balloon: No Calculator Needed

Chris Riback's NewsletterTrial Balloon: No Calculator Needed0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:04-21:04Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: No Calculator NeededWhat You Need To HearJul 17, 2026∙ PaidShareAging politicians, the backlash against AI data centers, and the political costs of a prolonged war with Iran.Links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Chris Riback's NewsletterWhat you need to know: Today’s most compelling ideas, trends & newsWhat you need to know: Today’s most compelling ideas, trends & newsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Any Connection Here?Feb 13Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big PictureOct 8, 2023Deep Dive: Israel, Hamas, & The Big PictureOct 8, 2023'Historic Agreement'Jun 6, 2021Ben Rhodes: After the FallJun 4, 2021'Unfinished Learning'Feb 28, 2021Math ProblemNov 1, 2020