Adam Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Adam Smith, Tampa Bay Times

May 06, 2014
As we continue our deep dives into Midterm 2014 key states, we visit a place where the focus is not on the Senate, but on the Governor’s mansion. It’s also been at the center of every Presidential race since 2000, and 2016 is no different. In fact, the state may offer up not one, but two potential major candidates.Of course, we’re traveling to Florida, where the upcoming governor’s battle not only will set the state’s political tone, but also party momentum for a place certain to play a central role in 2016. Will Jeb run? Will Marco? And could either of them beat Hillary?Helping us understand the players and the politics – Adam Smith, Tampa Bay Times political editor. He’s been named the best political writer in Florida by washingtonpost.com and one of the country's Top 10 political reporters by the Columbia Journalism Review.

