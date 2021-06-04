Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -41:28
-41:28

Ben Rhodes: After the Fall

Jun 04, 2021
Share

For eight years, Ben Rhodes served as Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama. 

Now Rhodes has written a book — After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made — about his personal post-Obama journey that sought to answer a simple question: What happened to the world, America, and himself as the undertow of history pulled us into the currents of nationalism and authoritarianism – and what we should do about it?

As he learned and you’ll hear, there may be simple questions. There are no simple answers.

Ben is the author of the New York Times bestseller The World as It Is, a contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, and co-host of Pod Save the World.

And as mentioned, sign up for a free trial of my daily briefing newsletter: chrisriback.substack.com/CRC

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Conversation: Dan Perry of 'Ask Questions Later' on Israel-Hamas
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”