Share post
Conversation: Dan Perry of 'Ask Questions Later' on Israel-Hamas

What You Need To Watch
Jan 15, 2025
1
Transcript

Here is a recording from my live video with Dan Perry of “Ask Questions Later”.

About Dan Perry: As regular CRN readers and listeners know, among other roles, Dan led the Associated Press coverage of Israel and the Middle East — from Pakistan through north Africa — for much of the 2010s, and before that he led AP in Europe and Africa. Today Dan lives in Tel Aviv and writes the excellent Substack “Ask Questions Later”. His columns appear in Newsweek and The Forward, among other places. He appears frequently on both Al Jazeera and the Israel-based i24 global television network.

