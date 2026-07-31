Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon: Escalation Nation
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Trial Balloon: Escalation Nation

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We discuss Trump’s deepening war with Iran and how inflation and an economic slowdown threaten Republicans in the midterms.

Links we discussed:

Some more …

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