Trial Balloon: Escalation Nation

Chris Riback's NewsletterTrial Balloon: Escalation Nation0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:49-21:49Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Escalation NationWhat You Need To HearJul 31, 2026∙ PaidShareWe discuss Trump’s deepening war with Iran and how inflation and an economic slowdown threaten Republicans in the midterms.Links we discussed:Postcard from UlaanbaatarPostcard from the GobiPostcard from the DMZTrump Faces Escalation Conundrum as Iran War FlaresU.S. Economy Slowed to 1.5% Growth RateTrump Running Out of Options to Fix InflationSome more …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Chris Riback's NewsletterWhat you need to know: Today’s most compelling ideas, trends & newsWhat you need to know: Today’s most compelling ideas, trends & newsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: No Calculator NeededJul 17Trial Balloon: Any Connection Here?Feb 13Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big PictureOct 8, 2023Deep Dive: Israel, Hamas, & The Big PictureOct 8, 2023'Historic Agreement'Jun 6, 2021Ben Rhodes: After the FallJun 4, 2021'Unfinished Learning'Feb 28, 2021