Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Jumping the Shark
0:00
-18:12

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's Newsletter

Trial Balloon: Jumping the Shark

What You Need To Hear
Sep 26, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Did Republicans jump the shark on free speech?

Links we discussed:

Some more links:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Chris Riback
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture