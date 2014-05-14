Wayne Slater, Dallas Morning News

As we continue our state by state deep dives, whaddya say we mess with Texas?In a place known for big personalities – big everything, really – this year is no exception.Of course, this year the eyes of Texas – and eyes in many other parts of the country – are on the Governor’s race. That’s where Democrats – with filibustering state senator Wendy Davis thought they had their best chance in 20 years to win back the Austin mansion. But with rising biography questions and lower-than-hoped-for poll numbers, can that chance become reality?Elsewhere, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is the state’s most popular politician; the state might give us two Republican Presidential candidates; and wouldn’t you know it, a Bush Republican is running for statewide office.But with immigration fights and Tea Party battles, could state Republicans overreach? And what can and should Democrats do to mount a Texas-sized comeback?Few follow Texas politics more closely than Wayne Slater, Senior political writer for The Dallas Morning News who has covered Texas and national politics for 20 years. He is co-author of two books on Texas political guru Karl Rove: One is “Bush's Brain” and the other is “The Architect”….