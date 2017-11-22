Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Charlie Cook: Is There a Democratic Wave Coming In 2018?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:01
-44:01

Charlie Cook: Is There a Democratic Wave Coming In 2018?

Nov 22, 2017
Share

It’s only a slight exaggeration that there is nothing in the political world that Charlie Cook can’t analyze, clarify or explain.

Which is good news, because we had plenty to cover, starting with the Cook Political Report’s Midterm analysis. The report -- Political Environment and Congressional Breakdown Charts – is available only to Charlie’s subscribers. But he went into the details with me.  

I also asked Charlie about a recent piece he wrote – one with a headline sure to excite Democrats and frustrate Republicans: A Democratic Wave is Forming Off the Political Coast.

What does the wave look like? And how will we know whether it’s real or just wishful thinking for Americans who need some political good news?

Then near the end of the conversation, I asked Charlie about what I think is the issue our time – our great political divide. Charlie has a deep historical perspective. As you’ll hear, he’s been doing this for a while. And when he talks about what he sees going on in the country, multiple axis of divide, you can hear the anguish in his voice. It was pretty powerful.

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Conversation: Dan Perry of 'Ask Questions Later' on Israel-Hamas
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”