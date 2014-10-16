Chris Riback's Newsletter
Charlie Cook, The Cook Political Report
Charlie Cook, The Cook Political Report

Oct 16, 2014
We’re proud to have as our guest today – our sponsor, Charlie Cook, Editor and Publisher of the Cook Political Report and Columnist for the National Journal.Few follow the ins and outs of political campaigns more closely than Cook and his team of reporters and editors. And with less than three weeks to go before the new "most important election of our lifetimes," they’re tracking all the key races and trends – in particular, who will take control of the U.S. Senate.

