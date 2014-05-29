Jonathan Alter, executive producer of Alpha House

It’s no secret that trust in government and politicians continues to chill. From a recent Harvard poll of Millennials to earlier surveys of older voters, the question for Midterms 2014 may not be whom do we trust, but do we trust at all?But as our trust in real life politics may fall, our delight in fictional politics – hit television shows and other video programming – continues to rise. Is there a connection? And if so, what might that connection – and the role of trust – play not just for Midterms this year, but as our voting focus soon turns to 2016.Few think, write, speak and executive produce more about these issues – and in more forms of media – than Jonathan Alter. He has been an Award-winning author, reporter, columnist and television analyst. Three of those books became New York Times bestsellers, most recently: "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies.” And now he is an executive producer of "Alpha House," a political comedy created by Garry Trudeau and starring John Goodman and others and available through Amazon.