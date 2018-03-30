Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Rick Hasen: How Antonin Scalia was the Donald Trump of the Supreme Court
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:43
-35:43

Rick Hasen: How Antonin Scalia was the Donald Trump of the Supreme Court

Mar 30, 2018
Share

Perhaps this is how the Framers wanted it, but has there ever been a time where more issues with the potential to more deeply divide us – has there ever been a time where more of them seemed so likely to head to the same place: The U.S. Supreme Court?

I’m talking about the 2nd Amendment, and the inevitable gun rights issues surely to come out of the growing #enoughisenough movement. I’m talking about gerrymandering, the crazy geographical games that determine who sits in our state legislatures and Congress – that’s already in front of the Justices. And, lurking there in the distance, the potential biggest of them all: Can a sitting President be indicted?

And yet, more and more, the U.S. Supreme Court feels less like a beacon of neutrality and more like yet another politicized branch of the U.S. government.

How’d we get here? As you’ll hear in my conversation with Rick Hasen, the person we might want to thank for that isn’t even here anymore: Antonin Scalia.

Rick Hasen is the Chancellor's Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of California, Irvine. He also runs the Election Law Blog. His latest book is: “The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption.”

Hasen presents a new view of Scalia – not a political one – but a critical one, looking at how this strict originalist – this justice who argued that the Constitution’s meaning can be found through the original words – may not always have practiced what he preached.

More directly: Hasen also argues, as you’ll hear, that Scalia was the Donald Trump – or the Newt Gingrich – of the Court. He was the ultimate disrupter, and much of the politicization the Court faces today traces directly to Scalia himself.

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Conversation: Dan Perry of 'Ask Questions Later' on Israel-Hamas
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”