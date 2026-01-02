Trial Balloon: Politics in the New Year

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Politics in the New Year0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:19-27:19Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Politics in the New YearWhat You Need To HearJan 02, 2026∙ PaidShareLooking back and looking ahead.Links we discussed:A Quiet Supreme Court Ruling Clips Trump’s PowerThe Epstein Cover Up Enters a New PhaseSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Holiday MailbagDec 26, 2025Trial Balloon: What Was That?Dec 19, 2025Trial Balloon: That Was FastDec 12, 2025Trial Balloon: 'It's Gonna Be Fine'Dec 5, 2025Trial Balloon: Canary in the CoalmineNov 28, 2025Trial Balloon: Guess Who’s Coming to Lunch?Nov 21, 2025Trial Balloon: After the ShutdownNov 14, 2025