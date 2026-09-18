Trial Balloon: Bad Instincts

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Bad Instincts0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:48-27:48Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Bad InstinctsWhat You Need To HearSep 18, 2026∙ Paid1ShareHow powerful people struggle to read the public, ignore their conflicted incentives or take responsibility.Links we discussed:AI Companies Should Own the RiskAnother Bonus Quote of the DayRepublicans Try to Spend Their Way OutTrump Fantasizes About Dipping Iwo Jima Memorial in GoldSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11Trial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24Trial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10