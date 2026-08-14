Trial Balloon: Ready To Fight

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Ready To Fight0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:36-21:36Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Ready To FightWhat You Need To HearAug 14, 2026∙ PaidShareDemocratic voters want fighters, authenticity is beating polish, and the traditional tools for understanding politics—money, establishment support, even polling—aren’t working quite the way they used to.Links we discussed:Four Lessons from the Democratic PrimariesA Playbook for ProgressivesWhy Polling Overestimated Abdul El-Sayed’s AdvantageAOC Navigate…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24Trial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10Trial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3Trial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13