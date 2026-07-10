Trial Balloon: Platner Falls

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Platner Falls0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:56-20:56Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Platner FallsWhat You Need To HearJul 10, 2026∙ PaidShareWhat does Graham Platner’s rise and fall say about the Democratic party?Links we discussed:Why Democrats Struggle with Nationalized PoliticsDemocrats Are Still SearchingDemocrats Still Don’t Get Working-Class VotersMichigan poll shows El-Sayed and Stevens tiedSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3Trial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15