Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:27-28:27Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?What You Need To KnowAug 07, 2026∙ PaidShareA party that quickly falls in line behind its nominee isn’t showing many signs of civil war.Links we discussed:The Democratic Civil War That Never HappenedModerates Prepare for ‘War’ Against an Ascendant LeftMikie Sherrill Enters National Fray with EndorsementsMamdani Is Shunning New York Business LeadersWhy Polling Overestimated Abdul El-Sayed’s Advant…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24Trial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10Trial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3Trial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5