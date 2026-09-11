Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:55-23:55Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?What You Need To HearSep 11, 2026∙ PaidShareA look back at 9/11. Then, Democrats clearly have the wind at their backs — will it become a wave?Links we discussed:He’s Seen Images of 9/11 From Just About Every Angle. Except This One.What to Watch Until Election DayTrump Pledges $5K Dividend if GOP Wins CongressSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24Trial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10Trial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3