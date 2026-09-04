Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Summer Lessons
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Trial Balloon: Summer Lessons

What You Need To Hear
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The four political lessons of the summer — and what they tell us about Donald Trump and the midterm elections this fall.

Links we discussed:

Some more links:

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