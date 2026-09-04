Trial Balloon: Summer Lessons

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Summer Lessons0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:06-28:06Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Summer LessonsWhat You Need To HearSep 04, 2026∙ PaidShareThe four political lessons of the summer — and what they tell us about Donald Trump and the midterm elections this fall.Links we discussed:What We Learned This SummerSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24Trial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10Trial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3Trial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26