Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer Mailbag

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Mid-Summer Mailbag0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:29-22:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagWhat You Need To HearJul 24, 2026∙ PaidShareYou’ve got questions; we try to offer answers.Links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Platner FallsJul 10Trial Balloon: HalftimeJul 3Trial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22