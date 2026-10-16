Trial Balloon: Blue Wave Update

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Blue Wave Update0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:14-25:14Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateWhat You Need To HearOct 16, 2026∙ PaidShareAll the indicators suggest a big blue wave is coming, but do you believe them?Links we discussed:Republicans Aren’t Buying Their Own SpinRepublicans Believe the Polls, Even if You Don’tGuilfoyle’s Collapse Hands Democrats a Midterm GiftKimberly Guilfoyle Kept a Secret ‘Burn Book’Trump’s New Press Secretary Holds Train-Wreck DebutSome more links:Taegan G…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9Trial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2Trial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25Trial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11Trial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21