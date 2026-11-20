Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Lame Ducks0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:47-25:47Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Lame DucksWhat You Need To HearNov 20, 2026∙ PaidShareWhere’s the beef?Links we discussed:Trump Flaunts Power Abroad as It Slips at HomeLame-Duck GOP Struggles to Finish StrongRubio Is More Seriously Weighing a 2028 RunThe Trouble With Being Trump’s HeirIt’s the Beginning of the End of the Chuck Schumer EraSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Shake UpNov 13Trial Balloon: What Just Happened?Nov 6Trial Balloon: The Magnificent SevenOct 30Trial Balloon: November Surprises?Oct 23Trial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateOct 16Trial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9Trial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2