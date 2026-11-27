Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: The Politics of Microchips0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:09-25:09Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: The Politics of MicrochipsWhat You Need To HearNov 27, 2026∙ PaidShareNational security, infidelity, alleged corruption, implications for the 2028 presidential race... the Jensen Huang scandal has it all.Links we discussed:Trump Is All Alone on Jensen HuangSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Lame DucksNov 20Trial Balloon: Shake UpNov 13Trial Balloon: What Just Happened?Nov 6Trial Balloon: The Magnificent SevenOct 30Trial Balloon: November Surprises?Oct 23Trial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateOct 16Trial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9