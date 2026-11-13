Trial Balloon: Shake Up

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Shake Up0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:17-23:17Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Shake UpWhat You Need To HearNov 13, 2026∙ PaidShareThe midterm elections pretty much shook up everything.Links we discussed:A Quiet Push for a Schumer ExitDemocrats Have Their Message for 2028Some more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: What Just Happened?Nov 6Trial Balloon: The Magnificent SevenOct 30Trial Balloon: November Surprises?Oct 23Trial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateOct 16Trial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9Trial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2Trial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25