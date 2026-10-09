Trial Balloon: Trump Is Everywhere

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Trump Is Everywhere0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:49-21:49Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereWhat You Need To HearOct 09, 2026∙ Paid1ShareDonald Trump is everywhere Republicans don’t want him to be.Links we discussed:Trump Stews Over Republicans Avoiding His EventsThe Senate Map Has Turned Upside DownWhy Texas Has Become Personal for TrumpTrump and Vance Offer Different Takes On the EconomyWes Moore Does Not Commit to Full Second TermSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Ri…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2Trial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25Trial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11Trial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14