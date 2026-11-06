Trial Balloon: What Just Happened?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: What Just Happened?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:37-30:37Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: What Just Happened?What You Need To HearNov 06, 2026∙ PaidShareA massive blue wave just swept across America.Links we discussed:The Outsider Who Can’t GovernTrump Dragged Down GOP Governors, TooUnderstanding the Scale of the Democratic VictoryThe Election That Changed EverythingA Generational Political EarthquakeSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: The Magnificent SevenOct 30Trial Balloon: November Surprises?Oct 23Trial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateOct 16Trial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9Trial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2Trial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25Trial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18