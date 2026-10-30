Trial Balloon: The Magnificent Seven

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: The Magnificent Seven0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:22-26:22Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: The Magnificent SevenWhat You Need To HearOct 30, 2026∙ PaidShareHow the Democrats win the Senate.Links we discussed:Polling DashboardSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: November Surprises?Oct 23Trial Balloon: Blue Wave UpdateOct 16Trial Balloon: Trump Is EverywhereOct 9Trial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseOct 2Trial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25Trial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11