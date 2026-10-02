Trial Balloon: Navigating The Nonsense

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Navigating The Nonsense0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:39-26:39Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Navigating The NonsenseWhat You Need To KnowOct 02, 2026∙ PaidShareHow do we navigate a political world increasingly overwhelmed by noise, outrage and nonsense?Links we discussed:Judge Ends Reflecting Pool ‘Vandalism’ CaseRepublicans Halt Affordability EffortsFlorida and Texas Governor’s Races Are CompetitiveSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Nothing to See HereSep 25Trial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11Trial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7