Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Navigating The Nonsense
0:00
-26:39

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Trial Balloon: Navigating The Nonsense

What You Need To Know
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How do we navigate a political world increasingly overwhelmed by noise, outrage and nonsense?

Links we discussed:

Some more links:

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