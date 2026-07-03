Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Halftime0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:07-25:07Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: HalftimeWhat You Need To HearJul 03, 2026∙ PaidShareAmerica turns 250 -- and its politics is as restive as ever.Links we discussed:America Rings in 250th Birthday Amid Deep PolarizationDemocratic Socialist Ousts Incumbent in ColoradoOcasio-Cortez Endorses Abdul El-Sayed in MichiganSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Freaking OutJun 26Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8