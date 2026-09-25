Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Nothing to See Here
0:00
-25:45

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Trial Balloon: Nothing to See Here

What You Need To Know
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If there’s not a camera following Trump did anything really happen? Meanwhile, the election forecast is moving between big blue wave and massive blue wave.

Links we discussed:

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