Trial Balloon: Nothing to See Here

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Nothing to See Here0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:45-25:45Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Nothing to See HereWhat You Need To KnowSep 25, 2026∙ PaidShareIf there’s not a camera following Trump did anything really happen? Meanwhile, the election forecast is moving between big blue wave and massive blue wave.Links we discussed:News Outlets Request Emergency HearingReporters Allowed Back in the White HouseTrump Is a Massive Drag on RepublicansRepublicans Are Acting Like the Polls Are RightThe 1994 Feeling …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Bad InstinctsSep 18Trial Balloon: Massive Blue Wave?Sep 11Trial Balloon: Summer LessonsSep 4Trial Balloon: What Florida Tells UsAug 21Trial Balloon: Ready To FightAug 14Trial Balloon: Democratic Civil War?Aug 7Trial Balloon: Mid-Summer MailbagJul 24