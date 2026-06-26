Trial Balloon: Freaking Out

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Freaking Out0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:25-19:25Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Freaking OutWhat You Need To HearJun 26, 2026∙ PaidShareDemocrats shouldn’t ignore what happened in New York City this week.Links we discussed:Centrist Democrats Are Freaking OutHouse Democrats Brace for ‘Freedom Caucus of the Left’Progressive Wave Alarms Democratic LeadersThe Democratic Establishment Gets WallopedKaren Bass’ Top Strategist Leaves CampaignTrump Creates a Mess on Capitol HillA Frustrated Trum…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseJun 19Trial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1