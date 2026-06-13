Trial Balloon: Everyone’s Concerned

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Everyone’s Concerned0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:16-24:16Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedWhat You Need To HearJun 13, 2026∙ PaidShareWhat does Graham Platner’s win say about our politics and the Democratic party?Links we discussed:Brett Kavanaugh Takes on a Starring Role in Senate RaceThe Races That Will Decide the Senate Are Toss UpsA Different Kind of Change ElectionWhere Do Your Politics Fit?Some more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17