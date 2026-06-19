Trial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a Hose

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a Hose0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:17-25:17Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Don’t Give ‘Em a HoseWhat You Need To HearJun 19, 2026∙ PaidShareHas the GOP finally has a midterm message — or just a fresh set of burns.Links we discussed:Where’s Marco Rubio?What Surrender Looks LikeTrump’s Iran Deal Is the Opposite of Obama’sEven Lindsey Graham Isn’t Sold on Trump’s ‘Iran Deal’Trump’s Frustration Grows as John Thune Says ‘No’Trump’s break with Senate Republicans once again disrupts their agendaTr…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Everyone’s ConcernedJun 13Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?Jun 5Trial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24