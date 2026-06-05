Trial Balloon: Where's The Line?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Where's The Line?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:05-30:05Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Where's The Line?What You Need To HearJun 05, 2026∙ PaidShareDid Graham Platner and Ken Paxton cross a line that will doom their candidacies? Is there a line?Links we discussed:California Democrats play it safe with Becerra, defying national trendsTop Iowa Races Move Towards the DemocratsSenators Privately Ask Platner About Any New AllegationsWhat Graham Platner Did WrongIs AOC running for President?Some more lin…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Limits of PowerMay 22Trial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10