Trial Balloon: Limits of Power

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Limits of Power0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:25-29:25Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Limits of PowerWhat You Need To HearMay 22, 2026∙ PaidShareTrump’s power over Republicans remains immense in primaries, but it is starting to hit real limits on Capitol Hill.Links we discussed:Thune Sends the Senate on Recess EarlyTrump’s Revenge Campaign Sparks BacklashHouse GOP Cancels War Powers VoteThe DNC’s 2024 Autopsy Report LeakedRepublicans Learned What Democrats ForgotSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayMay 15Trial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3