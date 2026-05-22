Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Limits of Power
0:00
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Trial Balloon: Limits of Power

What You Need To Hear
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump’s power over Republicans remains immense in primaries, but it is starting to hit real limits on Capitol Hill.

Links we discussed:

Some more links:

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