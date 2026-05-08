Trial Balloon: Map Wars

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Map Wars0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:14-24:14Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Map WarsWhat You Need To HearMay 08, 2026∙ PaidShareCan Republicans redraw enough congressional maps to hold back a Democratic wave in the midterms?Links we discussed:The Map Wars Turn Against DemocratsTennessee Approves Map to Eliminate Democratic SeatHave Republicans Already Bottomed Out?Democrats See Senate Control Within ReachDemocrats Still Have a California ProblemTrump’s Indiana Victory Shows His …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20