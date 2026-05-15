Trial Balloon: Games Politicians Play

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Games Politicians Play0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:22-28:22Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Games Politicians PlayWhat You Need To HearMay 15, 2026∙ Paid1ShareWill this be a race to the bottom? Or is it our best chance at saving democracy?Links we discussed:Estimating the GOP’s Gains from RedistrictingNebraska Democrats Play It SmartHow Democrats Can Reverse TrumpismSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Map WarsMay 8Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisMay 1Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27