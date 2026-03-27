Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers Journalism
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Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers Journalism

What You Need To Hear
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

This week’s most interesting media story isn’t what was reported—but how it was done… and why it should be a model for journalism today.

Links we discussed:

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