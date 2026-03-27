Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers Journalism

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers Journalism0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:16-26:16Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismWhat You Need To HearMar 27, 2026∙ PaidShareThis week’s most interesting media story isn’t what was reported—but how it was done… and why it should be a model for journalism today.Links we discussed:A Whiff of StagflationThis Is Not a Short Term Oil SpikeAmericans Believe Trump Will Send Troops Into IranRepublicans Remain Solidly Behind Iran WarThe MAGA Revolt That Isn’tSix Governor’s Races Shift…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27Trial Balloon: Win BiglyFeb 6Trial Balloon: Fast and FuriousJan 30Trial Balloon: Who Shot Greenland?Jan 23