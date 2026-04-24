Trial Balloon: Covid Redux?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Covid Redux?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:33-23:33Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Covid Redux?What You Need To HearApr 24, 2026∙ PaidShareChris gives Taegan an in-class essay.Links we discussed:Trump Team Backs Away from Gas Price PromisesAir War Gives Way to Crippling Stalemate in HormuzTrump’s Lack of Focus on Economy Spooks RepublicansTrump’s Net Approval Sinks to New All-Time LowTucker Carlson Apologizes for Helping to Elect TrumpRepublicans Have Buyer’s Remorse on RedistrictingRepubl…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6