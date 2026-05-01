Trial Balloon: Never Waste a Good Crisis

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Never Waste a Good Crisis0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:36-24:36Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Never Waste a Good CrisisWhat You Need To HearMay 01, 2026∙ PaidShareWas it good politics for Donald Trump to use an assassination attempt to advance his agenda?Links we discussed:The Rahm RuleAmericans Overwhelmingly Oppose Trump’s BallroomNearly Half Say Political Parties Don’t Represent ThemEstablishment Support Was an Albatross for Janet MillsA Warning Shot for the Democratic EstablishmentSome more links:Taegan Godda…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Covid Redux?Apr 24Trial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationApr 17Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13