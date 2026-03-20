Trial Balloon: Off to the Races

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Off to the Races0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:06-28:06Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Off to the RacesWhat You Need To HearMar 20, 2026∙ Paid1ShareHow the Iran war is reshaping the 2026 midterms.Links we discussed:A Whiff of StagflationThis Is Not a Short Term Oil SpikeAmericans Believe Trump Will Send Troops Into IranRepublicans Remain Solidly Behind Iran WarThe MAGA Revolt That Isn’tSix Governor’s Races Shift Towards the DemocratsEarly Primaries Offer CluesAnother Democrat Distances Himself from…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27Trial Balloon: Win BiglyFeb 6Trial Balloon: Fast and FuriousJan 30Trial Balloon: Who Shot Greenland?Jan 23Trial Balloon: Irony Is DeadJan 16