Trial Balloon: Politics & Provocation

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Politics & Provocation0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:29-26:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Politics & ProvocationWhat You Need To HearApr 17, 2026∙ Paid1ShareIs it ever good politics to attack the Pope?Links we discussed:Trump Tests the Loyalty of Christian SupportersA Sharp Rise in Young Men’s ReligiosityJustice Department Investigates Eric SwalwellCalifornia Race for Governor Still FragmentedWho Will Benefit from Eric Swalwell’s Departure?Some more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsle…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?Apr 10Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27