Trial Balloon: Victory or Votes

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Victory or Votes0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:44-26:44Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Victory or VotesWhat You Need To HearMar 13, 2026∙ PaidShareHow the politics of the upcoming election cycle could constrain Trump’s military ambitions.Links we discussed:Three Scenarios for the Iran WarAmericans Don’t See the Point to This WarA Familiar Spiral of DisorderSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27Trial Balloon: Win BiglyFeb 6Trial Balloon: Fast and FuriousJan 30Trial Balloon: Who Shot Greenland?Jan 23Trial Balloon: Irony Is DeadJan 16Trial Balloon: Quite a Year AlreadyJan 9