Trial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:50-25:50Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Who’s Happy Now?What You Need To HearApr 10, 2026∙ PaidShareWho is happy with the current state of the Iran War?Links we discussed:The Iran War’s Biggest LoserTrump Says Iran’s Leaders Are ‘Reasonable’ in PrivateThe Iran War Is Tearing MAGA Influencers ApartTrump Supporters Fume About Iran WarSome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?Apr 3Trial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27Trial Balloon: Win BiglyFeb 6