Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?

Trial BalloonTrial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:25-29:25Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?What You Need To HearApr 03, 2026∙ PaidShareTrump’s speech aimed to explain the war but instead left its purpose unclear and raised more doubts than it resolved.Links we discussed:Maybe Trump Should Not Have Given This SpeechHouse Takes No Action on Homeland Security FundingQuote of the DaySome more links:Taegan Goddard’s Political WireChris Riback’s Newsletter Add to your podcast appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Chris Riback.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Trial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesTrial Balloon: Breaking: Journalist Discovers JournalismMar 27Trial Balloon: Off to the RacesMar 20Trial Balloon: Victory or VotesMar 13Trial Balloon: Succession PlanMar 6Trial Balloon: What'd I Miss?Feb 27Trial Balloon: Win BiglyFeb 6Trial Balloon: Fast and FuriousJan 30