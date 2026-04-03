Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?
0:00
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Trial Balloon: Why Give The Speech?

What You Need To Hear
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump’s speech aimed to explain the war but instead left its purpose unclear and raised more doubts than it resolved.

Links we discussed:

Some more links:

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